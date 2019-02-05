|
Elsie Marie Holcombe
Crooksville - Elsie Marie Holcombe, 81, of Crooksville passed into the loving arms of Jesus Christ in the very late hours of Sunday, February 03, 2019 at Genesis Hospital following a brief illness.
She was born one of eight children in Rosefarm, on February 27, 1937 to the late George and Elsie (Strohl) Lemity.
Elsie was a life-long member of the Oakfield Baptist Church. Elsie spent her years shopping and running around with her sister, Bernice. They were always traveling around and stopping at every yard sale they could. Elsie was always up for going out to eat with her children and their families, although she never made the decision of which restaurant. Elsie will always be remembered as a steadfast mother and a devoted grandmother. She never missed any event involving her grandchildren, they were the lights of her life and she held a special place in her heart for each of them.
Elsie is survived by her daughter, Sue Ann (Chuck) Snyder; her sons, Darl (Theresa) Holcombe and Glen (Bobbi) Holcombe; her darling grandchildren, Jonathon (Nicole) Collins, Ross Holcombe (Lisa Parry), Joshua Holcombe, Evan Holcombe and Emily Holcombe; her great-grandchildren, Derek Collins and Aubrey Collins; her sisters-in-law, Linda Lemity and Margaret (Don) Nixon, Pauline Shumaker and Ruth (Don) Allen and her brother-in-law, Robert McPherson.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William Ross Holcombe who died November 17, 2003 and her grandson, David Alan Holcombe. Elsie was the last surviving sibling of the Lemity children, her brothers and sisters, George Lemity, Jr., Rev. Raymond Lemity, Arthur Lemity, Dean Lemity, Bonnie Mcpherson, Emma Trick and Bernice Brown.
Friends and family will be received, 3:00 PM-8:00 PM, Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. Funeral services and a celebration of Elsie's life will be 11:00 AM, Thursday February 7 at the Oakfield Baptist Church, 3530 State Route 13, Corning with Rev. Richard Newlon officiating. Elsie will be laid to rest next to her husband, Bill in Oakfield Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 5, 2019