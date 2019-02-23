|
Elwood H. Mayle
Malta - Elwood H. Mayle , age 66, of Malta, Ohio, passed away at 2:25 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at his residence. He was born on January 24, 1953, a son of Kenneth and Wilmadene Stevens Mayle of Chesterhill.
He was a Protestant by faith and a member of Laborers Local # 423 of Columbus. He is survived by his mother, 2 sons: Cory Everley and wife Micah of Malta, Justin Everley of McConnelsville, 2 daughters: Amanda Everley of McConnelsville, Kaylee Mayle of Malta, 2 brothers: Dowden Mayle and wife Bonnie and Jeffrey Mayle of Chesterhill, 2 sisters: Rosemary Mayle and husband James and Eunice Parsons of Chesterhill, 5 grandchildren: Kamdyn, Bryson, Jessilyn, Landyn, and Ethan. He was preceded in death by his father, one brother, Stanley, and the mother of his children, Veronica Everley.
Services will be held on Monday, February 25, at 2:00 p.m. at Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill with Rev. Reuben Wallace officiating. Friends may call on the family from 11:00 a.m. until service time.
Burial will be in the Chesterhill Cemetery. To leave a note of condolence for the family go to www.matheneyfh.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 23, 2019