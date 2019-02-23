Services
Stone-Matheney Funeral Home
7465 Marion Street
Chesterhill, OH 43728
(740) 554-5291
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Stone-Matheney Funeral Home
7465 Marion Street
Chesterhill, OH 43728
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Stone-Matheney Funeral Home
7465 Marion Street
Chesterhill, OH 43728
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elwood Mayle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elwood H. Mayle


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elwood H. Mayle Obituary
Elwood H. Mayle

Malta - Elwood H. Mayle , age 66, of Malta, Ohio, passed away at 2:25 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at his residence. He was born on January 24, 1953, a son of Kenneth and Wilmadene Stevens Mayle of Chesterhill.

He was a Protestant by faith and a member of Laborers Local # 423 of Columbus. He is survived by his mother, 2 sons: Cory Everley and wife Micah of Malta, Justin Everley of McConnelsville, 2 daughters: Amanda Everley of McConnelsville, Kaylee Mayle of Malta, 2 brothers: Dowden Mayle and wife Bonnie and Jeffrey Mayle of Chesterhill, 2 sisters: Rosemary Mayle and husband James and Eunice Parsons of Chesterhill, 5 grandchildren: Kamdyn, Bryson, Jessilyn, Landyn, and Ethan. He was preceded in death by his father, one brother, Stanley, and the mother of his children, Veronica Everley.

Services will be held on Monday, February 25, at 2:00 p.m. at Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill with Rev. Reuben Wallace officiating. Friends may call on the family from 11:00 a.m. until service time.

Burial will be in the Chesterhill Cemetery. To leave a note of condolence for the family go to www.matheneyfh.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stone-Matheney Funeral Home
Download Now