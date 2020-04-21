|
Emilie Geyer
Zanesville - Emilie passed away peacefully on April 20 of (non-Covid-19 related) natural causes. She had been a resident of the Oaks at Northpointe in Zanesville since 2014.
Emilie was born April 27, 1930 to Edmund and Esther Hunter Roberts in Columbus, OH. The name on her birth certificate was actually Edith Emily but if anyone ever made the mistake of calling her Edith, they never made that mistake twice! Having lost her mother at age two, she was raised by her uncle and aunt, George and Rowena Roberts Butler, whom she adored.
She was a graduate of Philo High School and Bethesda School of Nursing and it was while she was in nursing school, she met the love of her life, the late R. William (Bill) Geyer. They were married on June 10, 1952, and she was a loving and devoted wife for 53 years, until his passing in 2005.
The newlyweds moved to Ada, OH where Emilie worked as a nurse in a doctor's office while Bill was in law school at Ohio Northern. After Bill's graduation, and with two children in tow, they moved back to Bill's hometown of Norwich, Ohio, and over the next five years, would further expand their family with three more children.
One might think a woman who had five children in seven years would be busy enough just raising those children, however, in addition to being the best mother anyone could ever have, she was always extremely active in the community.
At various times in her life, she was a member of the Red Cross of Muskingum County, Child Conservation League, YWCA Board, Head Start Board, Genesis Board, John Glenn Endowment Fund, Matron of Norwich Order of Eastern Stars, a founding member of EMSPA (East Muskingum Swimming Pool Association), founder of the Merry Christmas Dinner for underprivileged children and a 20 year member of the East Muskingum Board of Education.
She was a very devout Christian and member of the Norwich Presbyterian Church, for which she served at various times as an elder, deacon, trustee, choir director, Bible schoolteacher and president of Mary Martha Circle.
Emilie was a RN at Bethesda Hospital where she worked in obstetrics for more than 20 years. After obtaining her bachelor's degree at Ohio University, Athens, she went to work for the Muskingum County Health Department and worked with new mothers and babies, a position she truly loved.
She was such an amazingly bright, kind, thoughtful and hard-working woman with a heart of gold. In addition to be a loving, doting mother, she just couldn't do enough for anyone whom she felt had a need, big or small, and never wanted recognition for any of her good deeds.
The world lost a GREAT lady when Emilie was called Home and she will be sorely missed by her children, Holly Doro of Boca Raton, FL, Amy (Richard) Liming of Cincinnati, OH, Billie (Tim Strader) Geyer of Fairview Park, OH, Andy Geyer of Norwich, OH, Jenny (Bill) Etzkorn of Clayton, NC, her grandchildren, Gwen Carpenter, Geoffrey Doro, Stephanie Barclay, Jonathan Doro, Drew Dodson, Ben Geyer, Jane Geyer, Katey Strader, Betsey Strader and Michael Liming and 8 great grandchildren, all of whom were extremely fortunate to have her in their lives as long as they did.
A memorial service to celebrate Emilie's life will be planned at a future date. Gifts may be made to Genesis Hospice, 713 Forest Ave., Zanesville, OH 43701.
Dignified and professional services entrusted to Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home, 1271 Blue Avenue, Zanesville.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020