Emily Levering
Frazeysburg - Emily W. Levering, 84, formerly of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Saturday afternoon, February 9, 2019 at Willow Haven Nursing Home in Zanesville, Ohio.
Born January 11, 1935 in Hartford, Kentucky she was a daughter of the late Omar Thomas and Carrie (Barnard) Wallace and was a 1953 graduate of Euclid High School. Following high school Emily attended Asbury University and graduated with a degree in education. Later she furthered her education at Miami University. She was a retired teacher having taught English, Spanish and Physical Education in McConnellsville, Ohio and at Newark City Schools. After her retirement she did substitute teaching at Tri-Valley Schools and Zanesville City Schools. Mrs. Levering was also an Avon sales representative for many years. She was a member of the Frazeysburg United Methodist Church and the Fifty Club of Frazeysburg. For many years she participated in bowling leagues and square dancing. She loved working around her home at gardening, canning, making candles, cooking, sewing, knitting, crocheting and doing embroidery. She, along with her late husband, also enjoyed traveling.
Surviving are four daughters, Karen L. Levering of Sarasota, Florida, Candace S. (Kevin) Beachy of Bradenton, Florida, Mary A. (Brian) Barr of Greenwich, Ohio and Debra E. (Todd Johnson) of Newark, Ohio; six grandchildren, Bethany and Timothy Beachy, Carter M. Levering-Perrine, Jack (August) Barr, Brian (Bri Harp) Barr and Jaden Johnson; two sisters, Ruth Schrecker and Marguerite "Clarice" Kuegel, both of Owensboro, Kentucky and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of nearly 50 years, Wayne L. Levering whom she married November 24, 1962 and who died April 15, 2012; a brother, Thomas Wallace, Jr.; two sisters, Louise Wallace and Evelyn Renfrow and three nephews, Gary Schrecker, Keith Kuegel and Steve Wallace.
Calling hours and a memorial service will be conducted next month on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Calling will be from 11am to 1pm with a memorial services at 1:00pm. Pastor Robert Mesnard will officiate. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Disease Research or to Genesis Hospice.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 14, 2019