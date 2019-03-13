|
Emily Levering
Frazeysburg - Emily W. Levering, 84, formerly of Frazeysburg died Saturday, February 9, 2019 in Zanesville, Ohio.
Born January 11, 1935 in Hartford, Kentucky she was a daughter of the late Omar Thomas and Carrie (Barnard) Wallace. She was a retired teacher having taught English, Spanish and Physical Education in McConnellsville, Ohio and at Newark City Schools.
Surviving are four daughters, Karen L. Levering of Sarasota, Florida, Candace S. (Kevin) Beachy of Bradenton, Florida, Mary A. (Brian) Barr of Greenwich, Ohio and Debra E. (Todd Johnson) of Newark, Ohio; six grandchildren and two sisters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne L. Levering whom she married November 24, 1962 and who died April 15, 2012; a brother and two sisters.
Calling hours will be 11am to 1pm Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.
Memorial services will be at 1:00pm at the funeral home with Pastor Robert Mesnard officiating. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Disease Research or to Genesis Hospice.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 13, 2019