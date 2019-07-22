|
Emma Barry
Zanesville - Emma Marie Barry, 17, of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on July 20th 2019, after suffering a severe Traumatic Brain Injury in a car accident on December 23rd 2018. She was surrounded by her mother, Jan, and her siblings, Danielle (Kolby Knox), Nicholas, and extended Moyer family. During her sickness, which spanned 7 months, Emma displayed the same resilience, mental toughness, and spiritual strength she exemplified throughout her life.
Emma and her twin Nicholas were born on August 2nd, 2001 in Zanesville, Ohio. Emma vacationed every year, sharing a house on Hilton Head Island with her grandparents, aunts, uncles and her many cousins.
Emma was a hard worker from an early age and always so caring. She took tremendous care of her brother Nicholas and dearly loved her cat Archie (Baby), despite her cat allergy. Emma was dedicated to her studies at Bishop Rosecrans High School where she was a junior in 2018 and member of the National Honor Society. She was involved in several Rosecrans Girls athletic programs including soccer, volleyball, and cheerleading. Recipient of the "Mental Toughness" award, her tremendous mental strength was very important during her rehabilitation. She cherished her three years at Bishop Rosecrans where she found kindness and inspiration from teachers, coaches and many loyal friends.
Emma amazed us with her incredible strength and ability to persevere. A favorite quote of Emma's during her stay on the Rehab floor was "Courage is that still, small voice that says... I will try again tomorrow." But all who knew Emma recognized, and never doubted, her determination to succeed.
She loved spending time with her family, friends, and boyfriend Cameron Hagy. Emma brought joy to all who knew her and will be dearly missed. Emma is survived by her mother, Jan (Moyer) Barry of Zanesville; her siblings, Danielle (Kolby Knox) Barry, and twin Nicholas Barry. She is survived by both of her maternal grandparents, William and Vonda Moyer, many Moyer aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins. She is also survived by her father, Robert Barry; her paternal grandmother, Janet Barry, many Barry aunts, uncles, and several cousins. Preceded in death by her paternal grandfather William S Barry.
The family would like to thank Genesis Hospital and Grant Medical Center for their heroic efforts. The family will also be forever grateful to Emma's home away from home, Nationwide Children's Hospital. The doctors, nurses, and therapists of the Rehab, Step-Down, Complex Care, Pulmonary, and ICU units who each took tremendous care of our sweet Emma.
The family would also like to thank the entire Bishop Rosecrans, and greater Zanesville community for all of the prayers, donations, meals and unwavering support over the past seven months.
Visiting hours will be held 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday July 24th at the North Terrace Church of Christ. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Thursday July 25th at St. Nicholas Catholic Church with Fr. Martin Ralko as celebrant. Burial will conclude at the Mt. Olive Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Nationwide Children's Hospital in the name of Emma Barry or Bishop Rosecrans High School for the "Emma Barry Memorial Scholarship Fund".
Published in the Times Recorder on July 22, 2019