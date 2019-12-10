Services
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Emma Paige Ayers

Emma Paige Ayers Obituary
Emma Paige Ayers

Zanesville - Emma Paige Ayers, 9 passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at Nationwide Children's Hospital. She was born July 2, 2010 in Charleston, WV to James and Kristin Thomas Ayers Jr.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister Annabelle Ayers; her brother Grayson Ayers; grandparents: Susan (Christopher) Clark, John Thomas, Linda (Richard) Newell and James Ayers Sr.; and a great grandmother Orpha Cox.

She was preceded in death by her sister Grace Abigail Ayers; maternal great grandmother Rose Thomas; maternal great grandfather Charles Cox Sr.; and paternal great grandparents Roy Iva Miles and Kenneth Hazel Ayers.

Special thanks to all of her nurses for their loving care through the years.

Calling hours will be held from 11AM to 1PM, Thursday, December 12, 2019 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 W. MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. The service will begin at 1PM with burial to follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
