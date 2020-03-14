Services
Resources
Enoc Jeffers Obituary
Enoc Jeffers

Zanesville -

Enoc Leonard Allen Jeffers,90 of Zanesville formerly of McConnelsville passed away on Friday March 13, 2020 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House.

He was born in Buffalo, West Virginia on October 17, 1929 to the late Charles Jeffers. Leonard left school early to devote his life to the Greatest Country on Earth and joined the United States Army. Through the years one promotion after another he made the rank of First Sergeant. He served in Korea and Viet-Nam and became highly decorated earning two Purple Hearts, a Silver Star, and a Bronze Star. Leonard was a true American Hero.

He is survived by his loving wife Delores Holcomb Jeffers, two step daughters: Terri (Roger) Thompson and Susan (Gary) Talbott, a nephew Jerry (Linda) Pullins, eight step grandchildren and 17 step great grandchildren.

He will be rejoined in Heaven by his parents and a step son Stephen Snyder.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday March 17 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery with Full Military Honors by VFW Post 1058 and American Legion Post 29. To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our Locally Owned caring staff at 740-450-8000
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020
