Eric B. Swingle
Zanesville - Eric Blair Swingle, 65 passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 13, 1955 in Zanesville to the late Earl B. and Kay Watson Swingle. He retired from Big Bear after 25 years and was also employed at Lear Corporation and Time Warner. Eric enjoyed collecting Native American memorabilia, was a fan of Pete Rose and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #302.
Surviving is his wife Deborah Baynum Swingle; a daughter Lindsay Marie Swingle; two step sons: William Tilley and Tim Tilley; a brother Rick (Tammy) Swingle; a sister Karen (Dick) Moore; three grandchildren: Trent Tilley, Theo Tilley and Talon Tilley; mother in law Robin Jean Martin; cousin Eddie White and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
No services will be held at this time. THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE has the distinct honor of serving the family.
To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com
, find us on facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.