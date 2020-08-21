1/1
Eric Barton (Pete) Gurnicke
1949 - 2020
Eric Barton (Pete) Gurnicke

Zanesville - Eric Barton (Pete) Gurnicke, 70, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Eric was born in Zanesville on November 6, 1949. He is the son of the late Stephen Barton and Eva Jane (Mayle) Gurnicke. He enjoyed all types of music, and was nicknamed the music man due to his eclectic musical tastes. He retired in 1981 from Brockway Glass where he worked for many years. He formerly attended St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Zanesville and he served his country in the US Army. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He had a very special bond with his first granddaughter, Katie, who spent endless hours caring for him; but he also had a unique and special bond with each of his children and other grandchildren whom he loved deeply.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rose (Alexander) Gurnicke; his four children,

Eric Shannon Gurnicke (Malinda Jenkins), Angela Kaye Gurnicke, Jeanette Lin (Damien) Tate,

Anita Jane (Raymond Dillon) Gurnicke,

ten grandchildren, Katie (Art), Eric, Kayla (Shawn), Dannie, Jenna, Aaron, Steven Alex, Chelsi, Emily, and Chloee (Jerrod), numerous great-grandchildren; his sisters, Mary Anita Evans and Maria Pauletta (Michael) Gurnicke-Meisenhelder, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his grandparents, Annastasia and Michael Gurnicke, Eric is preceded in death by an infant grandson, Dominick Jacob Gurnicke, baby Eric Gurnicke IIII, his brother, Charles Stephen Gurnicke, and an infant brother, Stephen Charles Gurnicke.

Visitations will be 11 to 1 pm on Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. Funeral Services will be held at 1 pm with Pastor Aaron Bounden officiating. Military Honors will follow services at the funeral home.






Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
AUG
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
