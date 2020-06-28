Eric L. Howard
ZANESVILLE - Eric L. Howard, 56, of Zanesville, died on Thursday morning, June 25, 2020 at his home following a six month battle with cancer. He was born Aug 28, 1963 in Zanesville, a son of Betty Hubbard Howard and the late William Howard. He was a member of Faith United Methodist Church and a loving grandfather of two with a third on the way.
Surviving are his mother, Betty Howard; a son, Nick (Cindy) Howard; two grandchildren, Will and Iris Howard; and one on the way; a sister, Cindy (Ed) Walsh; two brothers, Rick (Becky) Howard and Warren (Tammy) Howard; two nieces, Beth (Kyle) Clapper, Tori Howard; three nephews, Luke, Matt and Jordan Howard and caregivers, Jenele and Franny.
In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a nephew, Brian Walsh.
A cremation has taken place under the care of BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE. A celebration of life will be held in the basement at Faith United Methodist Church, 1616 Blue Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701 on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 5-8 P.M.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Christ's Table, 28 South 6th Street, Zanesville, OH 43701.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.