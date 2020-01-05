|
Eric Wilson
Zanesville - Eric E. Wilson, 48, of Zanesville, died at 3:05 P.M. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. He was born July 21, 1971, a son of Eugene (Cindy) Wilson and Brenda McMillan. He served in the United States Army, stationed in South Korea. He worked for Casting Solutions, Burnham Foundry for fourteen years as maintenance. Also worked for Economy Linen in maintenance and Longaberger. The last two years he has worked fully on his woodcrafts with his wife. He had a passion for muscle cars, computers and coin collecting. He dearly loved his Harley Motorcycles. Eric was Co-Partner of Homespun Treasurers at the Colony Square Mall. The highlight of Eric's year was selling all of the handmade woodcrafts at the Backwoods Fest.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife of twenty five years, Stacey Seward-Wilson; half- brothers, Rickie (Jeanine) Taylor and Corey (Stephanie) Taylor; step-brothers, Josh (Hunter) Price and Ben (Rachel) Price; Brother-in-laws, Josh (Michelle Schott) Seward, Zak McCloud and Kelsey (Brandon) Barlow; grandmothers, Pauline (Steve) Gaskins and Elsie E. McMillen; Father-in-law, Rodney Seward and Mother-in-law, Sandy ( Kirk) McCloud; many nieces, nephews and cousins and special friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Clyde Wilson and John S. McMillen.
Friends and family may call from 6-8 P.M. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Rickie Taylor officiating. He will be laid to rest with full military honors accorded to him by the United States Army, VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and the American Legion Post 29 at St. Paul Cemetery, Sonora.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020