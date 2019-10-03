Services
Ross-Frash Funeral Home Llc
207 Burley Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
(740) 982-3071
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Ross-Frash Funeral Home Llc
207 Burley Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Ross-Frash Funeral Home Llc
207 Burley Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
Erin Leighanna Taylor


1989 - 2019
Roseville - We are heartbroken and devasted to announce the passing of our daughter, sister, granddaughter, mother, niece, cousin and friend, Erin Leighanna "Anna" Taylor, 30, of Roseville. Erin was a very hardworking and friendly girl that most of all, loved her children. She was a Crooksville High School 2007 graduate where she excelled in basketball. Like many people, Anna struggled with addiction of drugs and completed several rehab programs, but could not shake this demon. She enjoyed life but has fallen victim to this nationwide epidemic that has affected so many families. Erin is survived by her children, Brynlee and Daxton; mother, Kellie Gossman Pettit of Buckeye Lake and father, Aaron Taylor of Crooksville; brothers, Steven, Kevin and Dylan Taylor of Crooksville; sister, Gracey Pettit of Buckeye Lake; maternal grandmother, Sharon Eveland Burns, who she shared a very special bond with; maternal grandfather, Bob (Connie) Gossman; and a very large family of aunts, uncles, cousins, great aunts and great uncles that all loved her and will miss her dearly. Erin was surrounded and survived by a lifetime of classmates, close friends and people she met while in and out of recovery- some who are still struggling with addiction. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Clifford and Mary Taylor. The Demon may have won and taken her body, but her soul and spirit are free. You are welcome to come and say your goodbyes Saturday October 5, 2019 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where services will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Al Laese officiating. Graveside services will be held in Rose Hill Cemetery at a date to be decided. You may sign the online register book, send a note of condolence or share a memory of Anna at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
