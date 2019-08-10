|
Erma E. Findeiss
Zanesville - Erma E. Findeiss, of Zanesville, died at 6:23 A.M. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. She was born March 11, 1934, in Roseville, a daughter of the late Joseph and Virginia Seese Toth. Erma was the owner operator of Findeiss Realty for over forty two years with her late husband, Donald H. Findeiss. She was a member of the Zanesville Board of Realtors, Soroptimist, and many other community affiliations. The last five years she has been enjoying her retirement traveling.
She is survived by a step-daughter, DeAnn Lucas; a daughter-in-law, Sandra Findeiss; two grandsons, Donald L. (Tammy) Findeiss and Jamie Lucas; three granddaughters, Danette (Jay Richardson) Ore, Dena (Jeff) Hardwick, and Delaney Colon; six great-grandchildren, Glenn Ore, Michael Ore, Mark (Sandy) Beach, Angie Stotts, Joe (Melinda) Lemmon, and Danielle (Danny Collins) Harmon; eight great-great-grandchildren; four great-great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Max Toth and Marcus (Helen) Toth; many nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Ed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald H. Findeiss who died December 1998, and three step-sons, Donald, Daniel, and David Findeiss.
Friends and family may call from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, with Pastor Debbie Gheen officiating. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery, Sonora.
Published in the Times Recorder from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019