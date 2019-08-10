Services
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Erma Findeiss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erma E. Findeiss


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erma E. Findeiss Obituary
Erma E. Findeiss

Zanesville - Erma E. Findeiss, of Zanesville, died at 6:23 A.M. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. She was born March 11, 1934, in Roseville, a daughter of the late Joseph and Virginia Seese Toth. Erma was the owner operator of Findeiss Realty for over forty two years with her late husband, Donald H. Findeiss. She was a member of the Zanesville Board of Realtors, Soroptimist, and many other community affiliations. The last five years she has been enjoying her retirement traveling.

She is survived by a step-daughter, DeAnn Lucas; a daughter-in-law, Sandra Findeiss; two grandsons, Donald L. (Tammy) Findeiss and Jamie Lucas; three granddaughters, Danette (Jay Richardson) Ore, Dena (Jeff) Hardwick, and Delaney Colon; six great-grandchildren, Glenn Ore, Michael Ore, Mark (Sandy) Beach, Angie Stotts, Joe (Melinda) Lemmon, and Danielle (Danny Collins) Harmon; eight great-great-grandchildren; four great-great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Max Toth and Marcus (Helen) Toth; many nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Ed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald H. Findeiss who died December 1998, and three step-sons, Donald, Daniel, and David Findeiss.

Friends and family may call from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, with Pastor Debbie Gheen officiating. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery, Sonora.

To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com , follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551
Published in the Times Recorder from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now