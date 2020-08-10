Ermina E. McElroy
McConnelsville - Another Angel got her wings at 9:10 p.m. on August 8th, 2020. Ermina Elaine Garrett McElroy, born August 11th. 1932 at her parents home in Morgan Country, Ohio. The daughter of William and Erma Garrett lived on the family farm with her brothers, William Garrett (Junita), Darrell Garrett (Linda) and Eldora Campell. After graduating from York High School, Ermina married Donald Lee McElroy on Nov. 22nd 1951, whom she had met at a Grange function. Together they had eight children: Regina (deceased), Theresa Hivnor (Dana), Beth Emrich (Randy), Gayla McElroy Orr (Steven), Marsha McElroy Kraps, Donnie McElroy (Brenda), David McElroy, and Dora Weaver (Steve). The family lived on a farm in Morgan County.
As a young woman, Ermina enjoyed horseback riding to Helmicks Mill for a swim, riding the train from Eagleport to McConnelsville and also to Zanesville, piano lessons, and was a member of Eagleport Grange with the Degree of Flora and Ceres.
Ermina was a life member of Soloman's Lutheran Church in Dutch Hill and a member of Luther league and Women's Guild.
In 1978 Ermina, her husband and three children moved to Gilbert, AZ. While in AZ, Ermina enjoyed oil painting classes, weekly bible study, boating and fishing at Lake Roosevelt and enjoyed swimming in their pool.
Upon the retirement of her husband in 1986, they moved to Zanesville, Ohio. Ermina volunteered and led the Water Exercise Classes at Good Samaritan Hospital for 20 years. Ermina and her husband enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, bird watching, playing cards, and always being together. Their home was the gathering place for their families and friends.
Ermina's greatest joy and accomplishment was raising a loving and caring family. There was always enough food on the table for whoever should arrive.
Surviving are two brothers, one sister, seven children, eighteen grandchildren, thirty three great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. Plus many special nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, one daughter (Regina), one grandson (Jeremy) and one great grandson (Hunter).
A celebration of Ermina's life will be held September 19th at 11:00 am, located at Soloman's Lutheran Church, 6577 West State Route 669 NW, McConnelsville, Ohio 43756.
To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com
