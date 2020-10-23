Ernest Dixon
New Lexington - Ernest W. Dixon, 76 of New Lexington, Ohio died on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his home. Born May 30, 1944 in Harlan, Kentucky to the late Ernest & Julia Marie Walker Kelly. Ernest was a United States Army Veteran; member of Bear Run Baptist Church; worked at Peabody Coal Company for 10 years; a member of Doric Lodge #172, Deavertown; loved his wife, grandkids & dogs, Bella & Carrie. Survived by his wife of 54 years, Helen Collins Dixon; daughters, Laura Lucas and Abby (Joe) Boley; grandkids, Rachel Lucas (Nathan Miller) and Michael Lucas; great-grandkids, Jaxon , Makenna, Barrett and Charlotte Miller; siblings, Jerry Dixon (Sheri), Larry (Diane) Dixon, Judy Sweet, Lonnie Dixon, Pearl Lee (Jim), James (Margaret)Dixon, Rocky (Barbie) Dixon, Della Kelly and David Dixon. In addition to his parents, preceded in death by his siblings, Bonnie Jean Dixon, Nelson "Skeeter" Kelly and Shirley Burkhart. Graveside funeral service, Military services and burial will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Community Gardens Cemetery, 5080 State Route 13, NE, New Lexington, Ohio. Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com