Ernest R. (Bud) Haines
McConnelsville - Ernest R. (Bud) Haines 87, of McConnelsville, passed away May 28, 2020. He was born May 20, 1933 in Beverly to the late Dwight Arthur Haines and Anna Lashley Haines. He retired from Central Ohio Coal Company. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War and a member of the Clemite-Amite Lodge # 285 of Reinersville. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Helen Ellison Haines; two sons,Randall Haines and Ronnie Haines both of Reinersville; seven grandchildren, Melissa, Hiram, Audra, Adam, Randy, Hillary and Holly; nine great grandchildren; brother in law, Don Strode; niece, Jane Strode and several cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Richard (Dick) Haines; his daughter, Debbie Haines; sisters, Mary Lou Haines and Nancy Strode.
Private funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville, friends may call 11:00 a.m. to 1:00p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be held in Sharon Cemetery near Caldwell. Memorial contributions may be made to the M&M Fire Dept. and EMS 77 South 4th Street McConnelsville, Ohio 43756. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com.
Published in Times Recorder from May 29 to May 30, 2020.