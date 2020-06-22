Ernest "Punk" Zwahlen III
Hopewell - Ernest "Punk" Zwahlen III, 71 of Hopewell passed away on Friday June 19, 2020 at Genesis Hospital.
He was born on December 7, 1948 in Zanesville to the late Ernest and Emma Jean Luster Zwahlen. He was a graduate of West Muskingum High School and played college football at Iowa. Ernest was a superintendent for several coal mining operations, including Peabody and Valley Coal Mines. His last job was superintendent of R.F. Scurlock Company. He was a member of Hopewell Free Methodist Church, Jackson Lodge F & AM #85, Scottish Rite Valley of Cambridge 32nd degree Mason.
He is survived by his loving daughter Michelle Ann (Rocky) Carr; a sister Deborah (Jim) Cooper; two grandchildren: Joslynn (Cody) Wells and Jordan Carr; a great granddaughter Madilynn Nicole Wells who is due in July; his life-long best friends and family: Henry (Sandy) Luburgh, Cindy Luburgh, Steve Turk and Crystal (Jeff) Wise.
THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE has the distinct honor of serving the family.
Per Punk's request a cremation will take place with a private family gathering at a later date.
To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Hopewell - Ernest "Punk" Zwahlen III, 71 of Hopewell passed away on Friday June 19, 2020 at Genesis Hospital.
He was born on December 7, 1948 in Zanesville to the late Ernest and Emma Jean Luster Zwahlen. He was a graduate of West Muskingum High School and played college football at Iowa. Ernest was a superintendent for several coal mining operations, including Peabody and Valley Coal Mines. His last job was superintendent of R.F. Scurlock Company. He was a member of Hopewell Free Methodist Church, Jackson Lodge F & AM #85, Scottish Rite Valley of Cambridge 32nd degree Mason.
He is survived by his loving daughter Michelle Ann (Rocky) Carr; a sister Deborah (Jim) Cooper; two grandchildren: Joslynn (Cody) Wells and Jordan Carr; a great granddaughter Madilynn Nicole Wells who is due in July; his life-long best friends and family: Henry (Sandy) Luburgh, Cindy Luburgh, Steve Turk and Crystal (Jeff) Wise.
THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE has the distinct honor of serving the family.
Per Punk's request a cremation will take place with a private family gathering at a later date.
To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.