Ervin Cowan
Zanesville - Ervin Charles Cowan, 68 of Zanesville passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. He was born March 20, 1951 in Zanesville to the late Verlin and Debbie Durham Cowan. He was employed by Lear for 31 years in the maintenance department. Ervin enjoyed fishing, hunting, flower gardening and NASCAR. He was a member of the Perry County Anglers Association and a former member of the Moose Lodge.
Surviving are his son Erick L. Cowan; a daughter Colleen M. (fiancée Bryan Philpott) Ayres; mother of his children Marsha Marsh; his former wife Tina Cowan and mother of his step children: Danny Cox and Taisha Gassaway; a brother Oran Cowan; a sister Sharon (Don) Oliver; and three grandchildren: Seth, Jesse and Leah Ayres.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Violet Williams and Kathleen Kinney.
A Celebration of life will be held at 6PM Friday, June 7 at Wildwood First Church of Christ, 3745 West Pike, Zanesville with Pastor Joe McFee officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wildwood First Church of Christ, 3745 West Pike, Zanesville, OH 43701.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 5, 2019