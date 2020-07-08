Estel S. Stover, Jr.
West Mifflin, PA - Estel S. Stover, Jr., 90, of West Mifflin, PA, formerly of Crooksville, died in the evening hours of Sunday, July 5, 2020 following a life well lived.
He was born the eldest of three children to the late Estel Sr. and Katherine (née: German) Stover on June 18, 1930 in Zanesville.
Estel graduated from McLuney High School in 1948 and three years later would enlist in the United States Army where he would serve honorably and proudly in the 2nd Infantry Division during the height of the Korean Conflict from 1951-1953. He spent his first working years as a cabinet maker for Finlaw Lumber Company in Zanesville and would later go on to become a self-employed contractor where he was known for his incredible carpentry skills--a true craftsman at heart. One of his greatest joys in life was spending hours with his beautiful grandchildren whom he loved dearly. In addition, Estel also enjoyed the great outdoors whether it be hunting or fishing. Although he never converted to Catholicism, Estel, for years sat by his late wife's side to worship in Church of The Atonement in Crooksville. He will surely and dearly be missed by his family and friends.
Left to mourn Estel's passing are his son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Tina Stover; his grandchildren, David Stover, Rachel Stover, John Stover and Mark Stover; his siblings, Shirley Bankes and Randy (Betty) Stover as well as, several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Estel is welcomed into eternal live by his beloved wife, Betty (née: Channel) Stover who died December 13, 2015.
Friends and family are invited to gather for a committal service at 2:00 PM, Friday, June 10, 2020 at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Crooksville with Deacon Mark Weiner officiating. Full military honors will be rendered by the United States Army in conjugation with the American Legion Post 222 and the VFW Post 9090.
