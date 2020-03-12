Services
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
(740) 849-2323
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Andrews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Andrews


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther Andrews Obituary
Esther Andrews

Zanesville - Esther M. Andrews, 90, of Zanesville, passed away at 8:15 a.m. Wed. March 11, 2020 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House. She was born on Jan. 3, 1930 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Forest and Thelma (Cox) Mendenhall, Sr. She retired from General Electric in New Concord in 1969 after 15 years of service. She was a member of the Nazarene Church in South Zanesville for many years. She is survived by her husband Jack W. Andrews. Two sons Jim (Debbie) Early and Thad (Karen) Andrews. Five grandchildren Stephanie (Chris) Early, Melanie (Brandon) Darrell, Tanner Andrews, Bryce Andrews, and Zack Andrews. Two great-grandchildren Julian Olson and Brennan Darrell. One sister Patty Owens. One brother Forest "Woody" (Gwen) Mendenhall,Jr.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son Greg W. Andrews. Two brothers Robert Mendenhall and Ralph Mendenhall.

Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Fri. March 13, 2020 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sat. March 14, 2020 with Rev. Jim Miller officiating. Burial will be in Wesley Union Cemetery. To sign the online book please visit

www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -