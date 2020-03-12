|
Esther Andrews
Zanesville - Esther M. Andrews, 90, of Zanesville, passed away at 8:15 a.m. Wed. March 11, 2020 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House. She was born on Jan. 3, 1930 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Forest and Thelma (Cox) Mendenhall, Sr. She retired from General Electric in New Concord in 1969 after 15 years of service. She was a member of the Nazarene Church in South Zanesville for many years. She is survived by her husband Jack W. Andrews. Two sons Jim (Debbie) Early and Thad (Karen) Andrews. Five grandchildren Stephanie (Chris) Early, Melanie (Brandon) Darrell, Tanner Andrews, Bryce Andrews, and Zack Andrews. Two great-grandchildren Julian Olson and Brennan Darrell. One sister Patty Owens. One brother Forest "Woody" (Gwen) Mendenhall,Jr.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son Greg W. Andrews. Two brothers Robert Mendenhall and Ralph Mendenhall.
Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Fri. March 13, 2020 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sat. March 14, 2020 with Rev. Jim Miller officiating. Burial will be in Wesley Union Cemetery. To sign the online book please visit
www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020