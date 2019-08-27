Services
Esther Hitchcock
1943 - 2019
Zanesville - Esther E. Hitchcock, 76, of Caldwell, Ohio died Saturday morning, August 24, 2019 at her home.

Born February 13, 1943 in Zanesville, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Ray W. and Laura A. (Vroom) Hitchcock and was a 1961 graduate of Newark High School. Esther retired in 2001 from the Boeing Corporation of Everett, Washington where she was an administrative assistant. She was Catholic by faith and she loved traveling, gardening and cooking.

Surviving is one son, Dennis W. (Amanda) Hitchcock of Zanesville; three grandchildren, Jayme Hitchcock, Lindsey Hitchcock and Stephaney Hitchcock, all of Columbus, Ohio; three great grandchildren, Kylah, Cameron and Karter and several other step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. Also surviving is one sister, Julie (Scott) Taylor of Brooksville, Florida; a nephew, Andy (Shannon) Hitchcock; a sister in-law, Linda Hitchcock and several cousins.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Hitchcock, and a niece, Kimberly Squires.

There will be no calling hours.

A celebration of Esther's life will be held on her birthday, February 13, 2020.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 27, 2019
