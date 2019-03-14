Esther Jewell



Dresden - Esther B. Jewell, 85 of Dresden died peacefully March 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at her home. She was born June 15, 1933, in Zanesville, the daughter of Robert F. & Esther Mae (Danielson) Clark. She married Charles R. Jewell who preceded her in death on February 7, 1996, and was a member of Tree of Life Fellowship.



Esther was employed with Royal Cleaners and was a Home Health Aide with Interim Healthcare. Most of all Esther was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and sister who greatly enjoyed the time she spent with her family. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aire 302; enjoyed traveling and riding the motorcycle with her husband Charles.



Esther is survived by her children: Charlene & Gary McNerney, Diana & Joe Batteiger, Luanne Brandfass, Francine Jordan and Charles Michael & Phyllis Jewell; her grandchildren: Holly & Sandro Cruz, Michael & Abbey Colborn, Chad & Michelle Colborn, John Fleece, Jr., Ashley & Mike Harris, Steven & Jennie Bruce, Anna Puryear, Michael & Brenda Bruce, Susan Todd, Chuck Lavy, Rusty & Charlotte Lavy, Joey & Bryna Polen, Misty Larimer, Linda Larimer and B.J. Larimer; 35 great grandchildren; 27 great-great grandchildren; her siblings: June Parsons, Robert Clark, Richard Clark, Roger Clark, Mike Clark, Gloria Painter, Betty Clark, Ruthann Lehman, Jeff Clark, Kevin Clark, Kelly Clark; numerous nieces and nephews, and her puppy Carmello.



In addition to her parents, Esther was preceded in death by her husband Charles R. Jewell, a grandson Billy J. Bruce; a brother James M. Clark, and her puppy Star.



Friends may call from 11:00 AM till 2:00 PM, Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where services will follow at 2:00 PM, with Pastor Gene McNerney officiating. Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, March 18, 2019, at Zanesville Memorial Park.