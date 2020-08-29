1/1
Esther M. Holland
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esther M. Holland

Junction City - Passed away Thursday August 27, 2020 at SKLD Nursing Center, New Lexington. She was born May 7, 1923 in Junction City the daughter of the late Charles Loy and Hazel Marie Whitmer Keister.

She was a member of the New Lebanon Lutheran Church of Junction City, Junction City American Legion Auxiliary Post 376. She loved the outdoors and her many dogs and cats.

Esther is survived by her daughter, Peggy Ann (Larry) Holland Deitrich. Grandchildren, Lisa Holland, Angela Deitrich, Heather Rowe, Bill (Jennifer) Deitrich and David Deitrich all of Junction City. Great grandchildren, Jacey, Cody, Clara Deitrich and Katie Rowe. Brother in law, Harold Stout.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Holland whom she married February 13, 1943. A son, Robert (Bobby) Holland. Brothers, Herman Keister, Wayne (Joanne) Keister, Clarence (Lucille) Keister, Dale (Dorothy) Keister, Lester (Jean) Keister, P. Delmar (Betty) Keister.

Sister in laws, Patty Stout of Grove City, Kay (Bud) Mayer of Columbus and Jeanne (Don) Ziegfeld of Whitehall.

Many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the loving care givers and friends at SKLD nursing Center.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00~7:00 pm Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Chute-Wiley Funeral Home, 118 S Jackson St., New Lexington. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, with calling one hour prior to the services with Pastor Kristin Santiago officiating. Burial will be in Floral Hill Memory Gardens, Lancaster. Memorial contributions may be made to The Activity Fund at SKLD Nursing Center, 920 S Main St., New Lexington, 43764 Covid 19 guidelines will be followed. www.chutewiley.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chute-Wiley Funeral Home
118 S Jackson Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
(740) 342-1273
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chute-Wiley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved