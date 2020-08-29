Esther M. Holland
Junction City - Passed away Thursday August 27, 2020 at SKLD Nursing Center, New Lexington. She was born May 7, 1923 in Junction City the daughter of the late Charles Loy and Hazel Marie Whitmer Keister.
She was a member of the New Lebanon Lutheran Church of Junction City, Junction City American Legion Auxiliary Post 376. She loved the outdoors and her many dogs and cats.
Esther is survived by her daughter, Peggy Ann (Larry) Holland Deitrich. Grandchildren, Lisa Holland, Angela Deitrich, Heather Rowe, Bill (Jennifer) Deitrich and David Deitrich all of Junction City. Great grandchildren, Jacey, Cody, Clara Deitrich and Katie Rowe. Brother in law, Harold Stout.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Robert E. Holland whom she married February 13, 1943. A son, Robert (Bobby) Holland. Brothers, Herman Keister, Wayne (Joanne) Keister, Clarence (Lucille) Keister, Dale (Dorothy) Keister, Lester (Jean) Keister, P. Delmar (Betty) Keister.
Sister in laws, Patty Stout of Grove City, Kay (Bud) Mayer of Columbus and Jeanne (Don) Ziegfeld of Whitehall.
Many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the loving care givers and friends at SKLD nursing Center.
Calling hours will be held from 4:00~7:00 pm Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Chute-Wiley Funeral Home, 118 S Jackson St., New Lexington. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, with calling one hour prior to the services with Pastor Kristin Santiago officiating. Burial will be in Floral Hill Memory Gardens, Lancaster. Memorial contributions may be made to The Activity Fund at SKLD Nursing Center, 920 S Main St., New Lexington, 43764 Covid 19 guidelines will be followed. www.chutewiley.com
