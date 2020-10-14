Ethan Carter Goodwin
Zanesville - Ethan Carter Goodwin, five weeks, entered the gates of Heaven on Friday, October 2, 2020, at his home. He was born Friday, August 28, 2020, the son of Laura B. Johnson.
During his brief visit on earth, Ethan enjoyed bright colors, cuddling with soft toys, and being held close by his mommy and his grandparents. He was loved by all, and will be greatly missed.
Ethan is survived by his mommy: Laura; one brother: Christian Goodwin; grandparents: Paul and Amy Goodwin of Zanesville; one great grandfather: David Nichols of West Virginia; two aunts: Jessica (Scott Wells) Nichols and Brittany Johnson of West Virginia.
Ethan was preceded in death by his great grandmother: Barbara Nichols.
Friends may call from 6:00 to 7:00 PM, Friday, October 16, 2020, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, where services will follow at 7:00 PM. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
