Services
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Grimm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel "Darlene" Grimm

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel "Darlene" Grimm Obituary
Ethel "Darlene" Grimm

Zanesville - Ethel "Darlene" Grimm, 79 of Zanesville, went to be with the Lord February 13, 2020 at Altercare of Zanesville.

She was born December 23, 1940 in Zanesville, daughter of the late Forrest Shiplett and Beulah Holland Shiplett. She was a member of New Hope Full Gospel Church.

Darlene is survived by her children, Craig (Anne) Grimm, Tammy (Rodney) Penos; grandchildren Amanda (Paul) Donchess, Shannon (Jason) DiVincenzo, Heather DalPonte, Bradley Israel, Lindsay Michel, Caitlin (Haven) Holdcroft and fourteen great-grandchildren and many other family members and friends.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Bob Grimm; brother Max Pennington; sister Betty Lou Wheeler.

Graveside services for burial of cremains will take place 1:00 PM, Monday, February 17, 2020 at Zanesville Memorial Park with Pastor Jason DiVincenzo officiating.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Animal Shelter Society, Inc. 1430 Newark Road Zanesville, OH 43701.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
Download Now