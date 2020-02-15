|
Ethel "Darlene" Grimm
Zanesville - Ethel "Darlene" Grimm, 79 of Zanesville, went to be with the Lord February 13, 2020 at Altercare of Zanesville.
She was born December 23, 1940 in Zanesville, daughter of the late Forrest Shiplett and Beulah Holland Shiplett. She was a member of New Hope Full Gospel Church.
Darlene is survived by her children, Craig (Anne) Grimm, Tammy (Rodney) Penos; grandchildren Amanda (Paul) Donchess, Shannon (Jason) DiVincenzo, Heather DalPonte, Bradley Israel, Lindsay Michel, Caitlin (Haven) Holdcroft and fourteen great-grandchildren and many other family members and friends.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Bob Grimm; brother Max Pennington; sister Betty Lou Wheeler.
Graveside services for burial of cremains will take place 1:00 PM, Monday, February 17, 2020 at Zanesville Memorial Park with Pastor Jason DiVincenzo officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Animal Shelter Society, Inc. 1430 Newark Road Zanesville, OH 43701.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020