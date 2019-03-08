Eugene "Gene" Archer



Zanesville - Eugene "Gene" F. Archer, 90 of Zanesville, passed peacefully surrounded by his family at 4:30 PM, Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Clay Gardens Place. He was born Sunday, April 29, 1928 in Zanesville, the son of Francis and Rosa M (Hughes) Archer. He married Billie Ann Vaughn on Saturday, August 5, 1950, and was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church.



Gene was a veteran of World War II serving in the United States Army Air Corps. He was a Member of Teamsters Union Local 637, VFW Post 1058 and American Legion Post 29. He retired from Consolidated Freight Ways following many years of service. Gene was a dedicated and loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was the man his family always looked to for help and advice; willing to give a hand to anyone who needed it.



Gene is survived by his loving wife of over 68 years: Billie Ann; two sons: Daniel (Helena) Archer of Hopewell and Mike (Suzanne) Archer of Mooresville, IN, five grandchildren: Kelly Archer, Danyel (Jacob) Durant, Kasey (Jeremy) Foster, Austin Archer and Chelsea Archer; four great grandchildren: Taylor, Josey, Katlynn and Daylee; one great-great grandson: Brady; three siblings: Rosemary Baker, Carl (Sharon) Archer and Ed (Carol) Archer and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by an infant son: Francis Eugene Archer; siblings: Eleanor, John, Theresa, James and, Hugh.







Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1:30 PM, Saturday, March 9, 2019, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 925 East Main Street, Zanesville, with Fr. Martin J. Ralko as Celebrant. Gene will be laid to rest in Zanesville Memorial Park with the United States Air Force, VFW Post 1058 and American Legion Post 29 conducting full military honors. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd. Newark, OH 43055 in Gene's memory.