Eugene Larry Voytko, 71, of McConnelsville passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at his home in McConnelsville. He was born June 5, 1948 in Cambridge, Ohio to Anna L. Voytko Bell. Upon graduation form Meadowbrook High School, he served 4 years in the U. S. Army, 2 of which were in Viet Nam. Eugene was a hardworking individual and a man of many trades. Early on, he worked as an electrician for Lawrence Electric and Gould before taking a position with Kokosing Construction Company Inc. as a mechanic and grease operator. He retired from Kokosing Construction Company Inc. with 25 years of service. He was admired for his work ethic, determination and knowledge of operating, maintaining and repairing heavy equipment. He used his talents around the house, farm, McVoyt Construction Company Inc. and the Morgan County Fairgrounds. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Nancy McPeek Voytko of the home, a son and daughter-in-law Jerry and Crissy Voytko, a daughter Becky Voytko (Andy Hivnor), 2 sisters Barbara and Jeff Newman and Linda and Dave Font, and a nephew David Font Jr. Eugene also leaves behind 2 grandchildren whom he loved and adored , Eloise and Elliott Voytko. He was preceded in death by his mother Anna Voytko Bell and his father and mother-in-law, Kinsey and Erma McPeek Eugene proudly devoted his time and efforts to his family. He spent countless hours helping his children with their endeavors and loved being with his grandchildren. He rarely missed a special event or ballgame which they were a part of. What was near and dear to their hearts, was near and dear to his as well. Friends may call Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the Miller-Huck Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Galen Finley officiating. Eugene will be laid to rest at Meigsville Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Post #24 Color Guard. Memorial contributions can be made in his honor to the Morgan High School Raider Athletic Complex or the McKendree Church Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be sent to the family at
www.miller-huck.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020