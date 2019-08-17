|
|
Eugene "Whitey" Swope
Zanesville - Eugene "Whitey" Swope, 92, of Zanesville, died at 3:40 A.M. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Brookdale Zanesville. He was born September 10, 1926, in Dresden, a son of the late Harry Swope and Twila Crozier Swope Copenhaver. He was a United States Navy Veteran serving during WWII earning five Battle Stars. He retired from McGraw Edison after over forty three years and was a member of the First Baptist Church. Eugene loved to hunt and play golf.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Clapper Swope; five daughters, Vickie (Frank) Sowers, Connie Wren, Trudi (Rodger) Ragan, Lisa (Marvin) Fowler, and Amy Swope; step-daughters, Joanne (Jon) Haug and Kay (Ralph, Jr.) Atkinson; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lila Kinny.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Rosemary Miller Swope, and a step-son, Randy Van Horn.
Friends and family may call from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, with Rev. David Nuhfer officiating. Full Military Honors will be accorded to him by the United States Navy in conjunction with the VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and the American Legion Post 29. He will be laid to rest at Dresden Cemetery, Dresden.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 17, 2019