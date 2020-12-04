Eugene "Smokey" Toth
Corning - Eugene "Smokey" Toth 85 of Corning passed away Tuesday December 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born April 18, 1935 in Congo a son of the late Joe and Elizabeth Fekete Toth.
He is survived by his children Roberta (Rick) Mulledy, Joe (Ann) Toth, Randy (Mel) Toth, Brian Toth (Bridget), Valerie (Rob) Storts, Rhonda Toth and Molly (Scott) Pargeon; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Donna Woods Toth.
Cremation has taken place
Per Smokey's wishes no public services will be held. Private interment will take place at a later date.
