Eugene "Smokey" Toth
Eugene "Smokey" Toth

Corning - Eugene "Smokey" Toth 85 of Corning passed away Tuesday December 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born April 18, 1935 in Congo a son of the late Joe and Elizabeth Fekete Toth.

He is survived by his children Roberta (Rick) Mulledy, Joe (Ann) Toth, Randy (Mel) Toth, Brian Toth (Bridget), Valerie (Rob) Storts, Rhonda Toth and Molly (Scott) Pargeon; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Donna Woods Toth.

Cremation has taken place

Per Smokey's wishes no public services will be held. Private interment will take place at a later date.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com




Published in Times Recorder from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
