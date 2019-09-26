Services
Farus Funeral Home
63 W Main St
New Concord, OH 43762
(740) 826-4318
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Farus Funeral Home
63 W Main St
New Concord, OH 43762
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Farus Funeral Home
63 W Main St
New Concord, OH 43762
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Farus Funeral Home
63 W Main St
New Concord, OH 43762
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice Huhn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice Lynn Huhn


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eunice Lynn Huhn Obituary
Eunice Lynn Huhn

Cumberland - Eunice Lynn Huhn of Cumberland, 73, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 while in the care of Genesis Hospital. She was born in Adamsville on August 1, 1946 to Norman and Pearl (Hahn) Cunningham. Eunice was a dedicated mother and grandmother who loved to attend the events of her children and grandchildren. She also took great pride in canning her own food, sewing, and gardening. She was an incredible baker and cook, who cherished sharing the recipes things that she made with her friends and family. She particularly relished preparing a favorite dish for special people whenever she could. She also enjoyed visiting with her friends, and observing things in nature, such as butterflies.

She is deeply missed by her husband, Arthur Wendell Huhn, whom she married on July 24, 1970, her son, Terry Ray (Amanda) Ruggles, her daughter, Wendy (J.B.) Woodard, her grandchildren, Kody (Allexes) Ruggles, Ty Woodard, and Delaney Lynn Woodard, her great-grandchildren, Kobe and Janie Ruggles, her niece, Linda (Jim) Cope, and nephew, Brent (Jo) Gress, her in-laws, Rich Huhn, Jim (dec.) & Carol Huhn, Ray (dec.) & Delores Huhn, George & Joann Huhn, Dana & Mary Lou McKeon, Jim (dec.) & Carol Hamilton, and Joe Huhn; as well as numerous friends. Eunice is preceded in death by her parents and her sister and brother-in-law, Edythe (Bob) Gress who were very dear to her, as well as her brothers-in-law, Bill and Jack Huhn.

Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord on Thursday, September 26th, 2019 from 4 to 8PM. Services will be held on Friday the 27th at 10:30AM, with a calling hour preceding; Keith Taylor will officiate services. Burial will follow at Salt Creek Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eunice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now