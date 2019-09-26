|
Eunice Lynn Huhn
Cumberland - Eunice Lynn Huhn of Cumberland, 73, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 while in the care of Genesis Hospital. She was born in Adamsville on August 1, 1946 to Norman and Pearl (Hahn) Cunningham. Eunice was a dedicated mother and grandmother who loved to attend the events of her children and grandchildren. She also took great pride in canning her own food, sewing, and gardening. She was an incredible baker and cook, who cherished sharing the recipes things that she made with her friends and family. She particularly relished preparing a favorite dish for special people whenever she could. She also enjoyed visiting with her friends, and observing things in nature, such as butterflies.
She is deeply missed by her husband, Arthur Wendell Huhn, whom she married on July 24, 1970, her son, Terry Ray (Amanda) Ruggles, her daughter, Wendy (J.B.) Woodard, her grandchildren, Kody (Allexes) Ruggles, Ty Woodard, and Delaney Lynn Woodard, her great-grandchildren, Kobe and Janie Ruggles, her niece, Linda (Jim) Cope, and nephew, Brent (Jo) Gress, her in-laws, Rich Huhn, Jim (dec.) & Carol Huhn, Ray (dec.) & Delores Huhn, George & Joann Huhn, Dana & Mary Lou McKeon, Jim (dec.) & Carol Hamilton, and Joe Huhn; as well as numerous friends. Eunice is preceded in death by her parents and her sister and brother-in-law, Edythe (Bob) Gress who were very dear to her, as well as her brothers-in-law, Bill and Jack Huhn.
Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord on Thursday, September 26th, 2019 from 4 to 8PM. Services will be held on Friday the 27th at 10:30AM, with a calling hour preceding; Keith Taylor will officiate services. Burial will follow at Salt Creek Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 26, 2019