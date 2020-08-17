1/
Eunice Naomi Seals
1926 - 2020
Eunice Naomi Seals

Shawnee - Eunice Naomi Seals, 94, of Shawnee passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at Logan Care and Rehabilitation in Logan, Oh.

She was born July 15, 1926 in Pleasant Township in Perry County, Ohio, a daughter of the late Lewis F. and Flossie A. (Vincent) Beatrice. Naomi was a homemaker and a member of the South Main Street Church of Christ in New Lexington.

She is survived by her children Marsha (James) Lanning of Glouster, Carol (John) Chappelear of Logan, and David Seals of Logan; three grandsons Larry (Lynette) Lanning of Charlottesville Virginia, Cameron Chappelear of Okeechobee Florida, and Matthew Chappelear of Logan; six great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law Sandra Seals of Logan.

Besides her parents, Naomi was preceded in death by her husband Lester R. Seals, daughter Connie Seals, son Mark Seals and her sister Ruth Ann Dodson.

Private family services will be held, with interment at the Shawnee Cemetery. Friends may express their condolences online at www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com




Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
