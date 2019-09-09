Services
Ross-Frash Funeral Home Llc
207 Burley Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
(740) 982-3071
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ross-Frash Funeral Home Llc
207 Burley Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Ross-Frash Funeral Home Llc
207 Burley Street
Crooksville, OH 43731
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Higginbotham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva Joann Higginbotham


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eva Joann Higginbotham Obituary
Eva Joann Higginbotham

Crooksville - Eva Joann Higginbotham, 83, formerly of Roseville, passed away Saturday September 7, 2019 at Genesis Health Care in Zanesville. She was born in Crooksville, Ohio (Stringtown) on August 15, 1936 to the late Kermit Q. and Helen (Jones) Ebert. Joann was a beautician who owned and operated Joann's Beauteria, located on Main street in Crooksville for many years. She was an avid bowler, participating in bowling leagues held at Maysville All Star Lanes and was known as one of the largest Hull Pottery collectors in the state of Ohio. Joann is survived by a son, David Higginbotham; 2 grandchildren; sister, Brenda Ebert; sister-in-law, Jean Ebert; nieces and nephews, Troy (Darla) Sowers and Terry (Pam) Ebert. She was preceded in death by her husband Lonzo Higginbotham; brother, Ronald L. Ebert; and sister, Marlene Williams. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 2:00 PM until the 7:00pm, at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville. Services will begin at 7:00pm immediately following the conclusion of visitation with cremation to follow. Burial will take place in Dresden Cemetery next to her husband in the future. You may sign the online register book, send a note of condolence or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ross-Frash Funeral Home Llc
Download Now