Eva Joann Higginbotham
Crooksville - Eva Joann Higginbotham, 83, formerly of Roseville, passed away Saturday September 7, 2019 at Genesis Health Care in Zanesville. She was born in Crooksville, Ohio (Stringtown) on August 15, 1936 to the late Kermit Q. and Helen (Jones) Ebert. Joann was a beautician who owned and operated Joann's Beauteria, located on Main street in Crooksville for many years. She was an avid bowler, participating in bowling leagues held at Maysville All Star Lanes and was known as one of the largest Hull Pottery collectors in the state of Ohio. Joann is survived by a son, David Higginbotham; 2 grandchildren; sister, Brenda Ebert; sister-in-law, Jean Ebert; nieces and nephews, Troy (Darla) Sowers and Terry (Pam) Ebert. She was preceded in death by her husband Lonzo Higginbotham; brother, Ronald L. Ebert; and sister, Marlene Williams. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 2:00 PM until the 7:00pm, at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville. Services will begin at 7:00pm immediately following the conclusion of visitation with cremation to follow. Burial will take place in Dresden Cemetery next to her husband in the future. You may sign the online register book, send a note of condolence or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019