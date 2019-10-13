Services
Services

Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
110 Third Street
Frazeysburg, OH 43822
(740) 828-3301
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
110 Third Street
Frazeysburg, OH 43822
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
110 Third Street
Frazeysburg, OH 43822
Eva Norman Obituary
Eva M. Norman, 92, of Frazeysburg, Ohio went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

Born September 7, 1927 in Zanesville, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Lon and Helen (Guthridge) Miller.

Surviving is her loving husband of 71 years, Bob Norman, whom she married March 12, 1948; one son, Dale (Anzil) Norman of Frazeysburg; one daughter, Virginia King of Frazeysburg and several loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Calling hours will be from 11am to 1pm Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the funeral home with Chaplain Daniel Fullen officiating. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Central Ohio.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
