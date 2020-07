Or Copy this URL to Share

Evans J Armstead



Evans J Armstead, 79, former teacher with West Muskingum Schools, died April 28, 2020.



There will be a memorial service July 26, 2020, at 3:00 PM at the Northside Nazarene Church, 739 Francis Street, Zanesville, Ohio Dr. James Miller and Rev. Daniel Neville will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Northside Nazarene Church, Zanesville.









