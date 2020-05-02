|
|
Evans Jay Armstead
His family called him husband, dad, grandpa, son, brother, uncle, father-in-law, his students called him Mr. Armstead. His Heavenly Father called him Child of God.
On Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 11:00 P.M. Evans Jay Armstead, 79, passed to eternal life with Christ Jesus, at last healed and whole. He had suffered 28 years with Parkinson's disease, and on January 17, 2020, had very major surgery. With never a complaint he traveled the journey set before him with grace, courage, perseverance, bravery. As recuperative powers and his resilience failed, his medical condition checked all the boxes suggesting 28 years of Parkinson's, major surgery, the in-and-out of being in critical condition for weeks had taken their toll until by April 28, strength failed. God took him Home. At long last he could walk into his Heavenly Home. No more suffering, no more pain. The long season of yielding to Parkinson's was no more. It was over.
He was born to Edwin and Dorothy (Hazzard) Armstead Williamson on August 7, 1940, in Sanilac Co., MI. Evans graduated from Avondale High School, MI and Spring Arbor Junior College, MI with an Associate Degree, Education his goal. Continuing to pursue his goal he graduated from Ohio University, Athens, with a Degree in Education, then on to Xavier University earning his Master's Degree in Educational Guidance Counseling. He began teaching junior high science in 1964 at West Muskingum's Hopewell School, Zanesville. Remaining within the West Muskingum system, he transferred to WM Middle School teaching math and science. After teaching 33 years in the WM District, he retired in 1997. While at the Middle School, he coached football and basketball.
Evans had a strong work ethic. He was very involved with the activities of his own children supporting them with school and scholastic activities, encouraging their music, sports, extracurricular activities. Throughout the years his children were in school, he was an active member of PTA, the band boosters of Hancock Jr. High and Zanesville High Schools, chaperoning six years for Zanesville High band camps. Evans is remembered as a gentleman of dignity, quietly steadfast, being firm yet fair with all students, a well-respected teacher ... he loved teaching. He was an immensely loving and supportive husband as well as father! We praise God for his life.
Evans, strong in his faith in the Lord, leaves a godly legacy. He and his family faithfully worshiped at the Brighton Free Methodist Church. He was always and ever willing; for many years he served God within the church in several capacities as a member of the Pastor's Cabinet, a member of the Board of Trustees, Sunday school teacher for the teens, Bible Quiz Team director. He enthusiastically enjoyed church-league sporting participation, softball, bowling, pick-up basketball games with friends. In later years he and his wife attended the Northside Nazarene Church, Zanesville.
His loving wife of 58 years, Marilyn (Kennedy) Armstead survives him as do sons, Mark (Stella) Armstead, David (Terra) Armstead, daughter, Jennifer (Chip) Lewis, one grandddaughter, Abigail Lewis, five grandsons, Ethan Lewis, Adam and Wesley Armstead, Chase (Kathryn) Myers, Peter Meinert, one sister, Eunice Armstead Hansen, two step-sisters, Norma Maendl, Elaine Williamson, two nephews, Al and Mike Beyer; two great-nieces, Rachel Tackett and MacKenzie Beyer, and several cousins.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his in-laws, Wilfred and Lois Foreman; his grandparents, John and Nora Hazzard, James and Jennie Armstead; one sister, Lois Armstead; one step-brother, David Foreman; one niece, Sherri Plante.
A cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions in Evans' name may be made to the Northside Nazarene Church, 739 Francis Street, Zanesville, OH 43701. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 2 to May 3, 2020