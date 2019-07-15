Services
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn McCutcheon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn D. McCutcheon


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn D. McCutcheon Obituary
Evelyn D. McCutcheon

Zanesville - Evelyn D. McCutcheon, 86 passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at her residence. She was born June 1, 1933 in Zanesville to the late Edward A. and Hazel Bash LaShelle. Evelyn was a graduate of Lash High School and was the Office Manager/Executive Secretary for Dr. Passias. She enjoyed reading, crosswords, music, singing and cooking. Evelyn valued her family more than anything else, especially being a grandma and great grandma.

Surviving are her daughter Mary Foster; a brother Michael (Jodie) LaShelle; a sister Suzanne Jendrejas; three grandchildren: William R. Preston III, Christine A. Preston and Sarah B. (Trent Theobald) Bronson; six great grandchildren: Abby, Patrick, Parker, Payton, Koby and Stella; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Joseph "Joe" McCutcheon; and two daughters: Wendy McCutcheon and Peggy Preston.

Calling hours will be held 12 to 2PM Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 2PM in the Snouffer Chapel. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park.

To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
Download Now