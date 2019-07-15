|
Evelyn D. McCutcheon
Zanesville - Evelyn D. McCutcheon, 86 passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at her residence. She was born June 1, 1933 in Zanesville to the late Edward A. and Hazel Bash LaShelle. Evelyn was a graduate of Lash High School and was the Office Manager/Executive Secretary for Dr. Passias. She enjoyed reading, crosswords, music, singing and cooking. Evelyn valued her family more than anything else, especially being a grandma and great grandma.
Surviving are her daughter Mary Foster; a brother Michael (Jodie) LaShelle; a sister Suzanne Jendrejas; three grandchildren: William R. Preston III, Christine A. Preston and Sarah B. (Trent Theobald) Bronson; six great grandchildren: Abby, Patrick, Parker, Payton, Koby and Stella; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Joseph "Joe" McCutcheon; and two daughters: Wendy McCutcheon and Peggy Preston.
Calling hours will be held 12 to 2PM Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 2PM in the Snouffer Chapel. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 15, 2019