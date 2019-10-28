|
Evelyn G. "Sis" Robinson
Plantsville, - Evelyn G. "Sis" Robinson, 90 of Plantsville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at her residence. She was born on May 2, 1929 in Sharpsburg, Ohio to the late Elmer C. and Jessie M. Milton Lewis. She worked as a teller at the First National Bank of Chesterhill for over 35 years. She is survived by her son Charles (Karen) Robinson Jr. of Vincent, 2 daughters, Ann (Eric) Harvey of Ft. Wayne, In and Amy Robinson of Chesterhill, 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Charles Robinson Sr., 6 brothers, Clyde, Jim, Harvey, Posey, Charles and George Lewis and 4 sisters, Bessie Lewis, Leona Fischer, Ann Norris and Zelica Smith. Services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill. Burial will follow in the Mt. Hermon Cemetery. Friends may call on the family on Wednesday from 4-7 P.M. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Charles V. Robinson Scholarship Fund at the Federal Hocking High School. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019