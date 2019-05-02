|
Evelyn L. Leach
Zanesville - Evelyn Louise Leach 94, of Zanesville passed away April 29, 2019 at her residence. She was born February 17, 1925 in Zanesville a daughter of the late Daniel and Tina (Howell) Maxwell. She had worked at Howard Cleaners Dry Cleaning and the Travel Lodge Motel.
She is survived by three sons: James (Carol) Leach, Larry (Patty) Leach and Scott (Linda) Leach; two grandchildren: Teresa (Don) Huff and Megan Holpp (Jase Dilley); great grandchildren: Kasie and Austin Huff, Shelby Taylor, Harley Holpp, Jade, Jorden and Jax Dilley; great- great grandchildren: Adyn Huff; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Myron E. Leach who died on November 15, 1980; seven brothers: Russell, Bill, James, Bernard, Wilbur, Donald and Roland Maxwell; four sisters: Lois Makin, Mildred Schwartzmiller, Ruth Shultz and Marilyn Humphrey; two grandsons: Mark Alan Leach and Zachary Daniel Leach.
Visitation will be held from 11AM until time of services at 1PM on Friday May 3, 2019 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE with Pastor Chris Brown officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband Myron in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
To send a note of condolence to the Leach family
Published in the Times Recorder on May 2, 2019