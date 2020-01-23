|
Evelyn M. Morrison
Philo - Evelyn M. (Knicely) Morrison, 90 of Philo, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She was born in New Concord on January 17, 1930. She is the daughter of the late William Blain and Fanny Elizabeth (Garber) Knicely.
Evelyn was a housewife for 71 years and she also worked most of that time on the family farm canning, sewing and tending to her flowers. She also worked for the Frankin Local Jr. High School for 23 years as a cook, retiring in 1990. She is a 50 + year member of the Duncan Falls United Methodist Church, a member of New Concord, Philo, and Riverside Granges; The Philo-Duncan Falls Homemakers and a 50 + year member of Olive Branch OES #251, where she served as Past Matron and Past Grand Representive.
Evelyn is survived by her two children, Bruce (Mara) Morrison and Teresa (Tim) Moore; her grandchildren, Michale, Clarissa, Tonnya, Tiffany, Nic and Wes; her eighteen great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; her brother, Donald (Linda) Knicely and her sister, Lucille Davis; her sister-in-laws Bonita Knicely and Connie Knicely.
In addition to her parents, Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband, Loran L. Morrison who passed away in 2014; her brothers, Valley, Dana, Edward, Gaylord, William, Rodney and infant brother Phillip Knicely and her two sisters, Jane Blackstone and Golda McMillian.
OES Services will be held at 5:45 pm on Monday at the Funeral Home
In lieu of flowers please consider making memorial contributions in Evelyn's name to The Gideons International, PO Box 3062, Zanesville, Ohio 43702-3062.
Visitations will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls, where Funeral Services will be at 11 am on Tuesday with Pastor Karen Osborn officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Duncan Falls Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020