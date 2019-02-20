Services
Black-Epperson Funeral Home - Byesville
231 E Main Avenue P.O. Box 55
Byesville, OH 43723
(740) 685-2525
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Black-Epperson Funeral Home
Byesville, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Dearth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Marie Dearth


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evelyn Marie Dearth Obituary
Evelyn Marie Dearth

Cambridge - Evelyn Marie (Bailey) Dearth, 82, of Cambridge, went home to meet her Saviour Saturday (February 16, 2019).

She was born December 29, 1936 in Senecaville and was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Veselenak) Bailey.

Mrs. Dearth was a homemaker and had previously worked at RCA for 4 years. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where she and her husband Wayne worked with Youth groups, in their younger years. She was a 1956 graduate of Byesville High School, and enjoyed "cousin's night" once a month. She was an animal lover and had several dogs that were very special to her, including her dog Angel.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Wayne R. Dearth whom she married October 10, 1959 and passed away May 23, 2006.

She is survived by two sons, Dave (Tammy) Dearth of Cambridge and Tim (Sherry) Dearth of Norwich; one daughter Debbie Bywater of Cambridge; six grandchildren, Brad (Eileen) Dearth, Jessilyn (Ryan) McKinnon, Kara and Amanda Dearth, Erin (Caleb) Curry and Austin Bywater; four great grandchildren, Emma Montanez, Olivia Dearth, Kami McKinnon, Gabby Savage.

Calling hours will be Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Black-Epperson Funeral Home, Byesville. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Dennis Rost and burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church, Byesville.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.