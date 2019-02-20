|
Evelyn Marie Dearth
Cambridge - Evelyn Marie (Bailey) Dearth, 82, of Cambridge, went home to meet her Saviour Saturday (February 16, 2019).
She was born December 29, 1936 in Senecaville and was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Veselenak) Bailey.
Mrs. Dearth was a homemaker and had previously worked at RCA for 4 years. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where she and her husband Wayne worked with Youth groups, in their younger years. She was a 1956 graduate of Byesville High School, and enjoyed "cousin's night" once a month. She was an animal lover and had several dogs that were very special to her, including her dog Angel.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Wayne R. Dearth whom she married October 10, 1959 and passed away May 23, 2006.
She is survived by two sons, Dave (Tammy) Dearth of Cambridge and Tim (Sherry) Dearth of Norwich; one daughter Debbie Bywater of Cambridge; six grandchildren, Brad (Eileen) Dearth, Jessilyn (Ryan) McKinnon, Kara and Amanda Dearth, Erin (Caleb) Curry and Austin Bywater; four great grandchildren, Emma Montanez, Olivia Dearth, Kami McKinnon, Gabby Savage.
Calling hours will be Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Black-Epperson Funeral Home, Byesville. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Dennis Rost and burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church, Byesville.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 20, 2019