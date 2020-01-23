Services
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Evelyn N. Lucas

Evelyn N. Lucas Obituary
Evelyn N. Lucas

Zanesville - Evelyn N. Lucas, 93, of Pataskala, formerly of Zanesville, died at 10:20 P.M. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Tuscany Gardens, Pataskala. She was born November 6, 1926, in Fargo, Ohio, a daughter of the late Raymond E. Pattison and Faye Clark Dietrick Johnson. Evelyn's legacy was the love for her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Maranatha Bible Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Nancy Frazier; three sons, Roy (Kathy) Lucas, Walter (Mitzie) Lucas, and Matthew (Patti) Lucas; six grandchildren, Shelley (Darin) McCuen, Suzanne (Chris) Oldham, Janelle (Jason) Lathrop, Leslie Lucas, Melissa (Allen) Spirup, and Johanna (Nathan) Kiebler; four great-grandsons, Aidan and Caleb Oldham and Johnathan and Joshua Lathrop; two great-granddaughters Madelynn Lucas and Dania Lathrop; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter C. Lucas who died October 28, 2003, and a sister, Barbara Jean Kirker.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Duncan Falls Cemetery, Duncan Falls with Pastor Chris Brown officiating.

Dignified and professional services entrusted to BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO.

To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
