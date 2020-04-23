|
Evelyn R. Hatfield
Zanesville - Evelyn Ruth (Richardson) Hatfield, 83 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020 at The Oaks at Bethesda.
Evelyn was born in Zanesville on April 15, 1937. She is the daughter of the late Jim and Marie (Mattingly) Richardson. She was a 1955 graduate from Rosecrans High School. She worked for Armco and she retired from the Bureau of Worker's Compensation. She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Zanesville, and she enjoyed taking care of her flowers, watching her hummingbirds and playing with her cats and dogs.
Evelyn is survived by her husband of 60 years, James Harold Hatfield, whom she married July 25, 1959; her grandson, Josh (Jenna) Hatfield; her granddaughter, Jenn (Jason) Focht; her great-grandsons, Nicholas, Parker, Noah and Tim; and a number of special cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, Evelyn is preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy; her son, Bill; her sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Gary Martin; and her nephew, Mike Chaffin.
The Hatfield family would like to thank the staff at Shrivers Hospice and the staff at The Oaks at Bethesda.
A caring cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date and the Farus Funeral Home is caring for the Hatfield Family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020