Everett "Bud" St. Clair
DUBLIN - Everett M. "Bud" St. Clair, 89 of Dublin, formerly of Zanesville, died at 4:30 P.M. Tuesday. June 23, 2020 at Dublin Retirement Village with his beloved family by his side. He was born August 25, 1930, in Zanesville, an only child of the late Marion and Anna Daniel St. Clair. Bud played baseball around 7 or 8 years old. His favorite position was "short stop". He went to Zanesville High School and played a little golf after high school. Bud loved cars his first car was a black '37 Chevy. Bud had several convertible Packard's. His favorite beer was Michelob and he never smoked anything. He retired from Armco Steel after 42 years of service as a foreman for many units and electrical and technical leader. Bud was a U. S. National Guard and Army Veteran. He was a staff sergeant in the Army while serving in the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the American Legion Post 29. Bud was a longtime volunteer for Genesis Hospital and along with his wife Audrey were awarded the Genesis 2014 Community Service Award for their many years of putting up and taking down the Trees of Love.
He was loved by family and friends and will be missed.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, whom he married December 16, 1955, of the home Audrey St. Clair; nieces and nephews, Johnna (Dewey) Hildebrand, Bill (Debbie) Kittel, Brian (Kathy) Kittel, Micah Jones Tammy Wells and Steven Wells; great niece, Addison Kittel; great nephews, Russell Kittel, Eric Kittel and Michael Kittel; two sisters-in-laws, Ann Kittel and Verna (Bruce) Wells and a brother-in-law, John (Kathy Jones.
Friends and family may call from 4-7 P.M. Friday, June 26, 2020 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, where services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 27, 2020 with Rev. Herb Perry officiating. Bud will be laid to rest at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville with full military rites bestowed upon him by the United States Army, VFW George Selsam Post and the American Legion Post 29.
The family requires face masks to be worn (you will be responsible to provide) or admittance will be denied.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.