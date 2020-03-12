|
Everette "Bear" Dodson
Corning - Everette "Bear" Dodson, 68, of Corning, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Genesis Perry County Medical Center, Somerset.
He was born August 5, 1951 in Zanesville, a son of the late John E. and Myrtle Levina (Plant) Dodson.
He was a retired Army veteran of 23 years and former employee of Lempco Industries of New Lexington. He attended the Corning Eagles and enjoyed wood working.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years Rita "Fred" Dodson; daughter Wendy (Jerry) Starlin; sons Jason Dodson and Jerrod( Katherine Juarez) Dodson; grandchildren Mariah and Emilee Starlin, Kylie and Ali Dodson, Ophelia Dodson -Juarez; brother Leroy (Sue) Dodson; sisters Rose Marie Hale, Lois (Jerry Wheeler) Grant, Thelma (Jerry) Rehart, Doris ( Rodney) Wesney, and Linda ( Delbert) Morris; brother-in-law Bill Younkin; sister-in-laws Rose Dodson, Ruth Ann Dodson ,Carla (Fred) Monk, Kate (Dave) Parker and Joan (John) Bond; special military friends; the numerous friends of his children and grandchildren who became family to him; and his dog Annie.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by brothers Charles, Andrew, John and Jim Dodson; sisters Martha Belle Younkin and Ruth Kelly; sister-in-laws Ruth Ann Dodson, Pat Dodson, and Susie Boros; brother-in-laws Bill Gottke and Eugene Kelly; infant brother and sister, Lester Paul and Mary Ann.
Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Friday at the Bethany United Methodist Church, 159 Adams Street, Corning.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the church. Rev. Fred Monk will officiate. Military honors will follow the service.
Following services, cremation will take place.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to help assist the family.
To sign the online guestbook please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020