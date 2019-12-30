|
Faith E. Keyser
Soddy Daisy, TN - Faith E. Keyser, 88, of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, formerly of Zanesville, died at 9:45 A.M. on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at her residence. She was born October 30, 1931 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Arthur Levi and Edith Aurelia Wortley Lemon. She was a member of the Blue Rock Baptist Church and she was a well-known singer for Singspiration, Sunday Chimes on WHIZ and WILE of Cambridge and had sung at other various churches.
She is survived by two daughters, Deborah (William Andrew) Bauder, and Karen Lee Stotts; a son, Dr. Mark (Maurita) Keyser; six grandchildren, Beth (Robert) Woodward, Chad Stotts, Sara (Andrew) Luckett, and Jacob, Jessica and Zachary Bauder; and two great-grandchildren, Brylie and Hunter.
In addition to her parents, Faith is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Roy F. Keyser, whom she married on June 18, 1949 and died July 9, 2009; and three sisters, Aleise Darr, Macie Wilson and Wilma Porter.
Friends and family may call from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, January 3, 2020, with Rev. Tim Gifford officiating. Faith will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband Roy at Zanesville Memorial Park, Zanesville.
