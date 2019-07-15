Fauntelle Stegner



Zanesville - Fauntelle Margaretta Stegner, 101, of Zanesville died at 7:45 PM Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Oaks at Bethesda.



She was born October 14, 1917 in Pomeroy, OH the daughter of Benjamin Cohen and Bunah Hysell Cohen.



Fauntelle married Glenn Stegner on April 14, 1933. Gary, their only child, was born on April 18, 1940. Fauntelle was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. While Fauntelle enjoyed visiting with her many friends, she gained the greatest joy from spending time with family. She loved nothing more than seeing her grandchildren and great grandchildren and hearing the tales of their adventures. She always had a smile on her face and love in her heart. She will be missed by all of us.



She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Janice (James) Schneider; Grandchildren, Brent A. (Margaret) Stegner, Nicole A. McPeck; and 5 great grandchildren.



Fauntelle was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn Stegner; son Gary Stegner; and sister, Phyllis Cyran.



Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home with Pastor Daniel Fullen officiating. Burial will conclude at the Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.



The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Fauntelle's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com. Published in the Times Recorder on July 15, 2019