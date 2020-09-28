1/1
Faye Elizabeth James
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Faye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Faye Elizabeth James

Zanesville - Faye Elizabeth James, 94, of Zanesville, died at 3:00 P.M. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at The Oaks at Northpointe, Zanesville. She was born September 6, 1926, in Chesterhill, a daughter of the late A.O. and Ethel (Farnsworth) Woodyard. She volunteered in the cafeterias at various high schools and loved art and paintings.

She is survived by a daughter, Sherry (Mike) Tellitocci; two grandchildren, Jessica (Colt) Miller and Emma (Matthew) Perdue; three sister-in-laws, Pat James, Ruth Woodyard, and Rita Rericha.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lee James who died September 16, 2009; sisters, Leah and Louella Woodyard; and brothers, Fred, Dale, Graydon, Berdell, John, and Owen Woodyard.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, 1475 Military Road, Zanesville with Dr. James Miller officiating.

Dignified and professional services entrusted to BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 Blue Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio.

To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved