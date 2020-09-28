Faye Elizabeth James
Zanesville - Faye Elizabeth James, 94, of Zanesville, died at 3:00 P.M. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at The Oaks at Northpointe, Zanesville. She was born September 6, 1926, in Chesterhill, a daughter of the late A.O. and Ethel (Farnsworth) Woodyard. She volunteered in the cafeterias at various high schools and loved art and paintings.
She is survived by a daughter, Sherry (Mike) Tellitocci; two grandchildren, Jessica (Colt) Miller and Emma (Matthew) Perdue; three sister-in-laws, Pat James, Ruth Woodyard, and Rita Rericha.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lee James who died September 16, 2009; sisters, Leah and Louella Woodyard; and brothers, Fred, Dale, Graydon, Berdell, John, and Owen Woodyard.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, 1475 Military Road, Zanesville with Dr. James Miller officiating.
Dignified and professional services entrusted to BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 Blue Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio.
To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com
, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.