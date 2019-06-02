|
|
Fern Horner
Malta - Our Celebration of Life Memorial Service for this outstanding lady will be held Saturday, June 8 at 10AM at Deerfield Presbyterian Church, Deerfield Township, Malta. A light lunch will be available after the service.
We ask for no flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a or to the Deerfield Presbyterian Church, Lucille Westfall, 4533 State Route 37, Malta, OH 43758 or Interstitial Cystitis Association, 7918 Jones Branch Drive, Suite 300, McLean, VA 22102.
THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE has been providing us with outstanding help and assistance during this time, since her passing on January 20, 2019.
Published in the Times Recorder from June 2 to June 6, 2019