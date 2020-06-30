Fern Sinift



New Lexington - Fern Sinift, 95 of Stockport passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. She was born January 6th 1925 in Perry County the daughter of the late Marion and Mary Savage. She married Richard Grubb who was killed in 1944 during World War II. She later married Harold ( Gene) Rose and they later divorced. She married Horace Pete Sinift who died in March 1977.



After graduating high school Fern worked for Ma Bell also known as AT&T for 35 years. She had a great work ethic. She always said a person didn't have to go to work, rather that you got to go to work. She worked 13 years straight and never missed a day she retired in 1983. Fern was loved by everyone she was such a loving and kind soul who helped anybody in any way. She was the greatest mother and grandmother a child could ever ask for. All her nieces and nephews adored her. She always had a car load of somebody's children. She belonged to the BPW Business and Professional women's organization. She loved family gatherings, puzzles, puzzle books, playing aggravation, cooking singing and traveling abroad



She is survived by her sons, Richard Grubb, New Lexington, Johnny (Michelle) Rose of Florida, daughter, Cindy Rose (Tim) Wilson Of Stockport, with whom she made her home, her grandchildren, Fred Lanning, Richard Grubb, Autumn Wilson, and Jonnie Rose, Jr. Great grandchildren, James and Benjamín Wilson of Stockport and Johnny Rose III and Layla Rose of Florida



She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete, her parents, a son David Sinift and ten brothers and sisters.



Calling hours will be held from 4 until 8:00 PM Thursday, July 2nd at the CHUTE-WILEY Funeral Home, 118 S Jackson St, New Lexington. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 o'clock AM Friday July 3rd at the Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Poling officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery Junction City, OH to view or sign on line guestbook please go to www,chutewiley.com.









